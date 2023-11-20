Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 9.78% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 52.84% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 3.06% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and ATO make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 5.28% on a year-to-date basis. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is down 0.45% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 51.20% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.1% Healthcare +0.8% Services +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Energy +0.4% Financial +0.3% Materials +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Utilities -0.4%

