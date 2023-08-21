Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 9.39% year-to-date. Duke Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 10.80% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 22.11% year-to-date. Combined, DUK and D make up approximately 11.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 2.11% on a year-to-date basis. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 40.10% year-to-date, and Newell Brands Inc, is down 22.29% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-0.7%
|Energy
|-0.7%
|Utilities
|-0.8%
