Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 4.25% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.61% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc, is down 2.67% year-to-date. Combined, D and WEC make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 0.02% on a year-to-date basis. Ford Motor Co., meanwhile, is up 29.58% year-to-date, and General Motors Co is up 14.89% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
