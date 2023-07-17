News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

July 17, 2023 — 02:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 4.25% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.61% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc, is down 2.67% year-to-date. Combined, D and WEC make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) and General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 0.02% on a year-to-date basis. Ford Motor Co., meanwhile, is up 29.58% year-to-date, and General Motors Co is up 14.89% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Financial +0.7%
Industrial +0.5%
Energy +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Materials 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Healthcare -0.4%
Utilities -0.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
