Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 2.52% year-to-date. Ameren Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.15% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp, is down 4.03% year-to-date. Combined, AEE and EXC make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 2.37% on a year-to-date basis. Campbell Soup Co, meanwhile, is down 3.48% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co., is down 0.76% year-to-date. Combined, CPB and SJM make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.3% Materials +1.1% Financial +0.8% Services +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Energy +0.6% Consumer Products +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Utilities -1.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.