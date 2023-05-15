Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 2.52% year-to-date. Ameren Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.15% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp, is down 4.03% year-to-date. Combined, AEE and EXC make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 2.37% on a year-to-date basis. Campbell Soup Co, meanwhile, is down 3.48% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co., is down 0.76% year-to-date. Combined, CPB and SJM make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.3%
|Materials
|+1.1%
|Financial
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-1.2%
