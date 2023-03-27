In trading on Monday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of A.K.A. Brands Holding, off about 10.3% and shares of Plby Group down about 9.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Applied Optoelectronics, trading lower by about 22% and Emagin, trading lower by about 7.9%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Semiconductors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.