In trading on Monday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ondas Holdings, off about 7.9% and shares of E.W. Scripps down about 5.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Clarus, trading lower by about 8% and Wolverine World Wide, trading lower by about 7.2%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Textiles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.