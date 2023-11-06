In trading on Monday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of DISH Network, off about 21.7% and shares of Altice USA off about 9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are real estate shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Opendoor Technologies, trading lower by about 7.7% and Anywhere Real Estate, trading lower by about 6.9%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Real Estate Stocks

