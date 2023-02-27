In trading on Monday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tegna, down about 20.6% and shares of Ondas Holdings off about 5.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are defense shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading lower by about 1.8% and Huntington Ingalls Industries, trading lower by about 0.7%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Defense Stocks

