Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.1%. Within the sector, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 17.79% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.00% year-to-date, and Qorvo Inc is up 10.80% year-to-date. QRVO makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.6%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 9.14% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.23% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 14.94% year-to-date. CCL makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.3% Financial +1.4% Materials +1.1% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Utilities +0.7% Services +0.6% Healthcare +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.1%

