Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

June 05, 2023 — 02:38 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 20.4% and 3.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 35.56% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 37.60% year-to-date, and Intel Corp is up 14.50% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and INTC make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) and Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.1% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 2.40% on a year-to-date basis. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., meanwhile, is up 2.95% year-to-date, and Boeing Co. is up 6.67% year-to-date. Combined, CHRW and BA make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +0.4%
Utilities +0.3%
Healthcare +0.2%
Services -0.2%
Financial -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Industrial -0.5%
Energy -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.8%

