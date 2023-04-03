Markets
FSLR

Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

April 03, 2023 — 02:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 21.68% year-to-date. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 43.30% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 5.64% year-to-date. FSLR makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) and American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 3.14% on a year-to-date basis. Paychex Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.52% year-to-date, and American Airlines Group Inc is up 12.64% year-to-date. Combined, PAYX and AAL make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.9%
Materials +0.3%
Services 0.0%
Healthcare -0.0%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Utilities -0.4%
Financial -0.4%
Industrial -0.6%
Technology & Communications -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Monthly Dividend Paying REITs
 BEEM Videos
 SCYX Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSLR
ETSY
XLK
PAYX
AAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.