Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 21.68% year-to-date. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 43.30% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 5.64% year-to-date. FSLR makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) and American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 3.14% on a year-to-date basis. Paychex Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.52% year-to-date, and American Airlines Group Inc is up 12.64% year-to-date. Combined, PAYX and AAL make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+3.9%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Services
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Industrial
|-0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.0%
