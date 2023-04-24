News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Financial

April 24, 2023 — 02:38 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 19.41% year-to-date. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 42.31% year-to-date, and AT&T Inc, is down 3.46% year-to-date. FSLR makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 3.05% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is down 40.20% year-to-date, and KeyCorp, is down 34.81% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and KEY make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.5%
Utilities +0.5%
Healthcare +0.5%
Materials +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Industrial -0.0%
Services -0.1%
Financial -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.4%

