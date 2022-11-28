In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diana Shipping, off about 8.1% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 6.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by SilverBow Resources, trading lower by about 7.4% and Permian Resources, trading lower by about 5.3%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

