Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) and Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 7.78% year-to-date. Amazon.com Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.55% year-to-date, and Advance Auto Parts Inc, is down 22.23% year-to-date. Combined, AMZN and AAP make up approximately 14.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 5.30% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 1.89% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 0.63% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and WEC make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.2% Materials +1.8% Financial +1.1% Consumer Products +0.9% Healthcare +0.9% Industrial +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Services +0.7% Utilities +0.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.