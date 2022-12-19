Markets
WBD

Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

December 19, 2022 — 02:43 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.0% and 5.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 31.36% year-to-date. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 61.28% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 4.01% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and WYNN make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and down 27.52% on a year-to-date basis. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is down 28.29% year-to-date, and AT&T Inc is up 2.35% year-to-date. MPWR makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy -0.3%
Utilities -0.4%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Healthcare -0.6%
Industrial -0.9%
Financial -1.0%
Materials -1.3%
Technology & Communications -1.5%
Services -1.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Funds Holding MMAT
 JBN Options Chain
 UVV Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBD
WYNN
IYC
MPWR
T

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.