Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.0% and 5.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.7% on the day, and down 31.36% year-to-date. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 61.28% year-to-date, and Wynn Resorts Ltd, is down 4.01% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and WYNN make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and down 27.52% on a year-to-date basis. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is down 28.29% year-to-date, and AT&T Inc is up 2.35% year-to-date. MPWR makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.3% Utilities -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -0.9% Financial -1.0% Materials -1.3% Technology & Communications -1.5% Services -1.7%

