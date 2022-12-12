Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.2%. Within the sector, Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 27.70% year-to-date. Netflix Inc, meanwhile, is down 48.62% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co., is down 8.91% year-to-date. Combined, NFLX and TSCO make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.9% and 5.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and down 0.47% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 35.71% year-to-date, and Charles River Laboratories International Inc., is down 47.18% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and CRL make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Utilities +1.0% Industrial +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.8% Consumer Products +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Financial +0.4% Materials +0.4% Services +0.2%

