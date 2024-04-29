Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, up 0.1%. Within that group, Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 4.91% year-to-date. Dollar Tree Inc, meanwhile, is down 17.25% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 19.68% year-to-date. DLTR makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 15.61% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 35.01% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 5.37% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and SLB make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.3% Materials +1.3% Healthcare +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Industrial +0.6% Financial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.5% Energy +0.3% Services +0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 PPD shares outstanding history

 ASEI Price Target

 RSVA market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.