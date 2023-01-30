Monday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Vehicle Manufacturers

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Photronics, off about 7% and shares of Ftc Solar down about 5.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Lucid Group, trading lower by about 6.6% and Fisker, trading lower by about 6.4%.

