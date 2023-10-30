News & Insights

Markets
ON

Monday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

October 30, 2023 — 12:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of ON Semiconductor, off about 19% and shares of Axcelis Technologies off about 9.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Permianville Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 5.8% and North European Oil Royality Trust, trading lower by about 3.9%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ON
ACLS
PVL
NRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.