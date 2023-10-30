In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of ON Semiconductor, off about 19% and shares of Axcelis Technologies off about 9.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Permianville Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 5.8% and North European Oil Royality Trust, trading lower by about 3.9%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

