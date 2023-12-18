In trading on Monday, rubber & plastics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of PureCycle Technologies, down about 33.5% and shares of Lightwave Logic down about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Nuveen Insured California Premium Income Municipal Fund II, trading lower by about 10.9% and Hovnanian Enterprises, trading lower by about 2.7%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Rubber & Plastics, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.