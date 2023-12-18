News & Insights

Markets
PCT

Monday Sector Laggards: Rubber & Plastics, General Contractors & Builders

December 18, 2023 — 11:59 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, rubber & plastics shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of PureCycle Technologies, down about 33.5% and shares of Lightwave Logic down about 5.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are general contractors & builders shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Nuveen Insured California Premium Income Municipal Fund II, trading lower by about 10.9% and Hovnanian Enterprises, trading lower by about 2.7%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Rubber & Plastics, General Contractors & Builders
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Rubber & Plastics, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCT
LWLG
NCL
HOV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.