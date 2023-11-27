News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Airlines

November 27, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

November 27, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

In trading on Monday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, off about 4.2% and shares of North European Oil Royality Trust down about 3.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by Wheels UP Experience, trading lower by about 16.9% and Hawaiian Holdings, trading lower by about 10%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Airlines

