In trading on Monday, publishing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Issuer Direct, off about 8.3% and shares of Gannett down about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Ranpak Holdings, trading lower by about 12.5% and O-i Glass, trading lower by about 2.7%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Publishing, Packaging & Containers

