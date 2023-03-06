Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Publishing, Packaging & Containers

March 06, 2023 — 01:42 pm EST

In trading on Monday, publishing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Issuer Direct, off about 8.3% and shares of Gannett down about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are packaging & containers shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Ranpak Holdings, trading lower by about 12.5% and O-i Glass, trading lower by about 2.7%.

