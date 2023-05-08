In trading on Monday, publishing shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of ARC Document Solutions, down about 7.1% and shares of Cimpress down about 3.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are construction shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Tutor Perini, trading lower by about 6.4% and NV5 Global, trading lower by about 4%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Publishing, Construction Stocks

