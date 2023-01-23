Markets
IAUX

Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Shipping Stocks

January 23, 2023 — 12:03 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of i-80 Gold, off about 3.2% and shares of Taseko Mines off about 3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Diana Shipping, trading lower by about 6% and Enet, trading lower by about 3.5%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Shipping Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAUX
TGB
DSX
NETI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.