In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of TRX Gold, down about 4.3% and shares of New Gold down about 3.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are rubber & plastics shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Tupperware Brands, trading lower by about 44% and Latham Group, trading lower by about 3.1%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Rubber & Plastics

