In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Mag Silver, off about 4.2% and shares of Skeena Resources down about 4.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by Par Pacific Holdings, trading lower by about 5.3% and Gevo, trading lower by about 4.8%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

