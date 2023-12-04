News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

December 04, 2023

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of AngloGold Ashanti, down about 6% and shares of McEwen Mining down about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Tellurian, trading lower by about 4.9% and Sasol, trading lower by about 3.9%.

