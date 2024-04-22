In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of NovaGold Resources, off about 8.2% and shares of AngloGold Ashanti off about 7.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Energy Fuels, trading lower by about 10.3% and Ivanhoe Electric, trading lower by about 9.4%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Metals & Mining Stocks

