In trading on Monday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Glatfelter, down about 4.5% and shares of Mercer International down about 4.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Li-cycle Holdings, trading lower by about 42.3% and Friedman Industries, trading lower by about 4.9%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

