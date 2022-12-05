Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Textiles

December 05, 2022 — 01:19 pm EST

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Comstock Resources, off about 8.4% and shares of Laredo Petroleum off about 7.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by VFC, trading lower by about 11.4% and a.k.a. Brands Holding, trading lower by about 8.2%.

