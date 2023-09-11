In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Granite Ridge Resources, down about 17.6% and shares of PEDEVCO down about 5.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Permian Basin Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 2.9% and Kimbell Royalty Partners, trading lower by about 2.2%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.