In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nextdecade, off about 5.6% and shares of Standard Lithium off about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Sandstorm Gold, trading lower by about 7.6% and Platinum Group Metals, trading lower by about 4.1%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals

