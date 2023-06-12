News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals

June 12, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nextdecade, off about 5.6% and shares of Standard Lithium off about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Sandstorm Gold, trading lower by about 7.6% and Platinum Group Metals, trading lower by about 4.1%.

