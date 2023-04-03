Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Vehicle Manufacturers

April 03, 2023 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Conns, off about 6.6% and shares of Vertiv Holdings down about 3.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by Mullen Automotive, trading lower by about 13.6% and Proterra, trading lower by about 6.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

