In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gold Resource, off about 36.2% and shares of International Tower Hill Mines off about 6.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by W&T Offshore, trading lower by about 4.1% and Phx Minerals, trading lower by about 4.1%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.