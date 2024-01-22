In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Uranium Royalty, down about 5.4% and shares of Ramaco Resources off about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are food shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Archer Daniels Midland, trading lower by about 20.6% and Lifeway Foods, trading lower by about 4.6%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Food Stocks

