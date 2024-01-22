News & Insights

Markets
UROY

Monday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Food Stocks

January 22, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Uranium Royalty, down about 5.4% and shares of Ramaco Resources off about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are food shares, down on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Archer Daniels Midland, trading lower by about 20.6% and Lifeway Foods, trading lower by about 4.6%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Food Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Food Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UROY
METC
ADM
LWAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.