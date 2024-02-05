News & Insights

Markets
APD

Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Utilities

February 05, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Monday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.9% and 4.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.3% on the day, and down 5.11% year-to-date. Air Products & Chemicals Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.16% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 24.66% year-to-date. Combined, APD and ALB make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 4.35% on a year-to-date basis. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.79% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 12.66% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and AES make up approximately 13.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Energy -0.3%
Industrial -0.8%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Services -1.1%
Financial -1.1%
Utilities -1.4%
Materials -1.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average
 Funds Holding LDUR
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SOBR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APD
ALB
XLB
NEE
AES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.