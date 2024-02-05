Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.9% and 4.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.3% on the day, and down 5.11% year-to-date. Air Products & Chemicals Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.16% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 24.66% year-to-date. Combined, APD and ALB make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 4.35% on a year-to-date basis. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.79% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 12.66% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and AES make up approximately 13.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
|Services
|-1.1%
|Financial
|-1.1%
|Utilities
|-1.4%
|Materials
|-1.6%
