Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.5% and 4.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 7.57% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 43.26% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is down 8.80% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and CF make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and up 49.16% on a year-to-date basis. Salesforce Inc, meanwhile, is up 86.03% year-to-date, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc is up 106.43% year-to-date. Combined, CRM and PANW make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.6% Healthcare +0.3% Financial +0.3% Services -0.0% Utilities -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Energy -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.9% Materials -1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.