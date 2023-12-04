Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.5% and 4.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 7.57% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 43.26% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is down 8.80% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and CF make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and up 49.16% on a year-to-date basis. Salesforce Inc, meanwhile, is up 86.03% year-to-date, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc is up 106.43% year-to-date. Combined, CRM and PANW make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Services
|-0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.9%
|Materials
|-1.0%
Also see: Institutional Holders of ASZ
PRTA Videos
RGA Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.