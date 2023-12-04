News & Insights

Markets
ALB

Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Technology & Communications

December 04, 2023 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Monday, Materials stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.5% and 4.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 7.57% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 43.26% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is down 8.80% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and CF make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and up 49.16% on a year-to-date basis. Salesforce Inc, meanwhile, is up 86.03% year-to-date, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc is up 106.43% year-to-date. Combined, CRM and PANW make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.6%
Healthcare +0.3%
Financial +0.3%
Services -0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Industrial -0.2%
Energy -0.7%
Technology & Communications -0.9%
Materials -1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of ASZ
 PRTA Videos
 RGA Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALB
CF
XLB
CRM
PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.