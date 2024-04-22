Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Materials sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.5% and 1.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 4.86% year-to-date. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is down 8.42% year-to-date, and International Paper Co, is down 2.02% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and IP make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 1.69% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.70% year-to-date, and AutoZone, Inc. is up 14.73% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and AZO make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.4% Consumer Products +1.3% Financial +1.3% Utilities +1.2% Healthcare +1.2% Energy +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.1% Services +0.9% Materials +0.6%

