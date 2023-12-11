Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 7.50% year-to-date. CF Industries Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.39% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 32.13% year-to-date. Combined, CF and SEE make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 0.23% on a year-to-date basis. Williams Cos Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.71% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc is up 11.51% year-to-date. Combined, WMB and OKE make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.8% Healthcare +1.0% Industrial +1.0% Services +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Utilities +0.5% Financial +0.5% Materials +0.2% Energy +0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.