Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 7.37% year-to-date. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is down 4.37% year-to-date, and Steel Dynamics Inc. is up 37.89% year-to-date. STLD makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 3.29% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.32% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 10.69% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.1% Utilities 0.0% Industrial -0.0% Services -0.2% Financial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Healthcare -0.6% Energy -0.7% Materials -1.7%

