Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 9.59% year-to-date. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is down 38.27% year-to-date, and LyondellBasell Industries NV is up 1.52% year-to-date. Combined, CE and LYB make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 2.1% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 2.1% in midday trading, and up 66.30% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 91.15% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 41.95% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and FANG make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -0.8% Healthcare -0.9% Consumer Products -1.1% Utilities -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.6% Industrial -1.8% Financial -1.9% Energy -2.1% Materials -2.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.