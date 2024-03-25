Monday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) and Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.3%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 9.57% year-to-date. United Airlines Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.18% year-to-date, and Norfolk Southern Corp is up 5.63% year-to-date. Combined, UAL and NSC make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 6.84% on a year-to-date basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.70% year-to-date, and STERIS plc is up 1.23% year-to-date. Combined, BIO and STE make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
