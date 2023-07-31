Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 4.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 0.49% year-to-date. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.97% year-to-date, and Johnson & Johnson, is down 4.99% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and JNJ make up approximately 9.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 3.59% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 14.14% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 4.46% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ETR make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.2%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
