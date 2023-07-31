News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

July 31, 2023

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 4.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 0.49% year-to-date. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.97% year-to-date, and Johnson & Johnson, is down 4.99% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and JNJ make up approximately 9.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 3.59% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 14.14% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 4.46% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ETR make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.2%
Services +0.4%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Materials +0.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Financial +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Utilities -0.2%
Healthcare -0.8%

