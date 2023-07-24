Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 1.17% year-to-date. Intuitive Surgical Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.88% year-to-date, and Gilead Sciences Inc, is down 7.30% year-to-date. Combined, ISRG and GILD make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 1.43% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.00% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp is up 0.53% year-to-date. Combined, AES and AEE make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.1%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
