Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 2.04% year-to-date. Edwards Lifesciences Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.19% year-to-date, and STERIS plc is up 18.59% year-to-date. Combined, EW and STE make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 41.30% on a year-to-date basis. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.69% year-to-date, and FactSet Research Systems Inc., is down 2.60% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+1.0%
|Utilities
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.9%
