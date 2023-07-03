News & Insights

Markets
EW

Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

July 03, 2023 — 06:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 2.04% year-to-date. Edwards Lifesciences Corp, meanwhile, is up 23.19% year-to-date, and STERIS plc is up 18.59% year-to-date. Combined, EW and STE make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 41.30% on a year-to-date basis. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.69% year-to-date, and FactSet Research Systems Inc., is down 2.60% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Financial +1.0%
Utilities +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Materials +0.7%
Services +0.4%
Energy +0.4%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Industrial +0.1%
Healthcare -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 SSAA market cap history
 CADL Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TESS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EW
STE
XLV
CDAY
FDS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.