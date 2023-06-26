News & Insights

Markets
PFE

Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

June 26, 2023 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 2.30% year-to-date. Pfizer Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.57% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc, is down 3.17% year-to-date. Combined, PFE and ILMN make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.1% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 21.89% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 80.17% year-to-date, and Carmax Inc. is up 35.17% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and KMX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.0%
Utilities +1.2%
Materials +1.2%
Financial +1.1%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Industrial +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Services +0.2%
Healthcare -0.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 HWM shares outstanding history
 IDLV Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding RGS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
ILMN
XLV
CCL
KMX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.