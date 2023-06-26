Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.2% loss. Within the sector, Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 2.30% year-to-date. Pfizer Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.57% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc, is down 3.17% year-to-date. Combined, PFE and ILMN make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.1% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 21.89% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 80.17% year-to-date, and Carmax Inc. is up 35.17% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and KMX make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.0% Utilities +1.2% Materials +1.2% Financial +1.1% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Consumer Products +0.4% Services +0.2% Healthcare -0.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.