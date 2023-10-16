News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Materials

October 16, 2023 — 02:41 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.1% and 2.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 1.84% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 48.42% year-to-date, and Organon & Co, is down 37.03% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and OGN make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.0%. Among large Materials stocks, WK Kellogg CO (Symbol: KLG) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.8% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 2.73% on a year-to-date basis. WK Kellogg CO, meanwhile, is down 42.18% year-to-date, and Steel Dynamics Inc. is up 11.54% year-to-date. STLD makes up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.8%
Consumer Products +1.5%
Financial +1.5%
Technology & Communications +1.5%
Utilities +1.3%
Industrial +1.1%
Energy +1.1%
Materials +1.0%
Healthcare +0.9%

