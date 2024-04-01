Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 7.68% year-to-date. Universal Health Services, Inc., meanwhile, is up 14.34% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc is up 15.07% year-to-date. Combined, UHS and ALGN make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) and Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 11.63% on a year-to-date basis. Boston Properties Inc, meanwhile, is down 7.85% year-to-date, and Synchrony Financial is up 10.68% year-to-date. SYF makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.8% Technology & Communications -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Materials -0.4% Services -0.6% Utilities -0.6% Industrial -0.8% Financial -1.0% Healthcare -1.1%

