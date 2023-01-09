Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.6% and 7.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 1.05% year-to-date. Baxter International Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.30% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is down 5.26% year-to-date. Combined, BAX and REGN make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Financial stocks, AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) and MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 3.21% on a year-to-date basis. AFLAC Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.38% year-to-date, and MetLife Inc, is down 0.54% year-to-date. Combined, AFL and MET make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.0% Materials +1.2% Utilities +0.9% Industrial +0.8% Energy +0.8% Services +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Financial 0.0% Healthcare -0.4%

