Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.3% and 5.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 7.48% year-to-date. Revvity Inc, meanwhile, is down 40.36% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 31.48% year-to-date. Combined, RVTY and TECH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 2.91% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 30.19% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 21.24% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.4% Financial +1.1% Industrial +1.0% Materials +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Energy -0.3% Healthcare -0.4%

