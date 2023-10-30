Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.3% and 5.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 7.48% year-to-date. Revvity Inc, meanwhile, is down 40.36% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 31.48% year-to-date. Combined, RVTY and TECH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Energy stocks, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 2.91% on a year-to-date basis. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 30.19% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 21.24% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+1.4%
|Financial
|+1.1%
|Industrial
|+1.0%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
